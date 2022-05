Share · View all patches · Build 8824288 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 18:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Master Arena is FREE TO PLAY!

With a brand new game mod. ROBALL! Robots, Guns, Goals, and Balls! Big Balls!

With classics like: Instagib, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture The Flag, and Time Trials.

We also have: Campaign Mode, Duel Pro Leagues, and Battle Passes!

GET YOUR FRAG ON AND DOWNLOAD FROM STEAM TODAY!

➡ Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/x5pZay9

Stay tuned, join us on discord, and see you soon! 🙂

Master Arena Dev Team.