Weekly Update! 2022-05-29

This week, we are focusing on polishing endless mode, bug fixes, and also keep working on developing the final chapter. We will have to push the timeline of the release of Chapter 4 for 3 weeks to Mid July, we appologize for the inconvenience.

There are 3 main factors contributed to the delay:

We are adding more content to this chapter than what we’ve planned;

Two of our artists left the team due to personal reasons and we spent significant amount to time to search for and initiate collaboration with new partners;

We spent more time testing, adjusting, and fixing bugs for endless mode than we planned

Thank you for your support and understanding! We will keep the progress update every week and work continuously towards our milestone.

Design updates: Chapter 4

Adding more character design, battle backgrounds, effects, actions, and music.

Final Battle Backgrounds



Left: Princess White Lotus | Right: Goddess of Cruelty



Optimization

Made relic picker scrollable

Added endless save for each player

Added a trial level indicator for endless mode

Bug Fixes

Game logic bug fixes

Fixed reward gold issue in endless mode

Fixed Holy Monk talent won't trigger when playing Imp of Plague's curse card

Fixed a few potential energy cost issues when the card is unplayable.

Fixed a crash when Princess Iron Fan dies to early in Bull King fight in endless mode

Fixed a bug when reusing full screen effects

Fixed a bug that Lion Roar removes a debuff instead of buff

Fixed a potential bug of always jumping to boss location after chapter 3 boss event choice

Localization and text bug fixes

Refined English version of description

Fixed some expressions in event and dialog

Other Bug Fixes