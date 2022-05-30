Weekly Update! 2022-05-29

This week, we are focusing on polishing endless mode, bug fixes, and also keep working on developing the final chapter. We will have to push the timeline of the release of Chapter 4 for 3 weeks to Mid July, we appologize for the inconvenience.
There are 3 main factors contributed to the delay:
- We are adding more content to this chapter than what we’ve planned;
- Two of our artists left the team due to personal reasons and we spent significant amount to time to search for and initiate collaboration with new partners;
- We spent more time testing, adjusting, and fixing bugs for endless mode than we planned
Thank you for your support and understanding! We will keep the progress update every week and work continuously towards our milestone.
Design updates: Chapter 4
-
Adding more character design, battle backgrounds, effects, actions, and music.
-
Final Battle Backgrounds
-
Left: Princess White Lotus | Right: Goddess of Cruelty
Optimization
- Made relic picker scrollable
- Added endless save for each player
- Added a trial level indicator for endless mode
Bug Fixes
Game logic bug fixes
- Fixed reward gold issue in endless mode
- Fixed Holy Monk talent won't trigger when playing Imp of Plague's curse card
- Fixed a few potential energy cost issues when the card is unplayable.
- Fixed a crash when Princess Iron Fan dies to early in Bull King fight in endless mode
- Fixed a bug when reusing full screen effects
- Fixed a bug that Lion Roar removes a debuff instead of buff
- Fixed a potential bug of always jumping to boss location after chapter 3 boss event choice
Localization and text bug fixes
- Refined English version of description
- Fixed some expressions in event and dialog
Other Bug Fixes
- Fixed steam leaderboard
