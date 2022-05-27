 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pinballer update for 27 May 2022

Audio Save Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8824091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio will now save when you change the sliders: note that master volume controls both music and SFX, you can turn down disable music volume but you can't disable SFX volume and play music (Yet).
Music mute key and achievement has also been removed.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link