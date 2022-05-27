Audio will now save when you change the sliders: note that master volume controls both music and SFX, you can turn down disable music volume but you can't disable SFX volume and play music (Yet).
Music mute key and achievement has also been removed.
Pinballer update for 27 May 2022
Audio Save Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update