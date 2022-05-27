Stream Animals: Free For All - Update 1 - Hotfix

We have released our first update to Free For All!

We've decided to make the animals you own available to your chat again, as we think this is a better experience for streamers and viewers. Any other cosmetics will still be specific to you, and not usable by your chat.

Patch Notes

Fixed: Owned Animals are now available to use on your stream.

Fixed: Resolution and Quality was not saving correctly.

Fixed: Battle Mode and Dash Mode sometimes allowed too many players.

