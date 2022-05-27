 Skip to content

Stream Animals: Free For All update for 27 May 2022

Stream Animals: Free For All - Update 1 - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

We have released our first update to Free For All!

We've decided to make the animals you own available to your chat again, as we think this is a better experience for streamers and viewers. Any other cosmetics will still be specific to you, and not usable by your chat.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed: Owned Animals are now available to use on your stream.
  • Fixed: Resolution and Quality was not saving correctly.
  • Fixed: Battle Mode and Dash Mode sometimes allowed too many players.

  • Smash Bolt Games

