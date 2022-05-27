Update 0.0.22

Camera improvements
- cameras don't go through the barrel anymore
- configure the quick swap camera
- possibility to change the behavior to change cameras directly to saved ones instead of scrolling through them
- key to move the camera faster in the exploration mode
- smoother movement in the exploration mode
Bug fixes and improvements
- options to change the horizontal and vertical resolution quality of the wave
- bug: rider going straight to the flat of the wave when being at the top
- bug: camera glitch when doing a bottom takeoff
The iOS version is currently in private BETA, contact us to get access to it!
Don't forget to report any bug or ideas to our Discord.
