Update 0.0.22

Build 8824039 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 17:39:19 UTC by Wendy

Camera improvements

cameras don't go through the barrel anymore

configure the quick swap camera

possibility to change the behavior to change cameras directly to saved ones instead of scrolling through them

key to move the camera faster in the exploration mode

smoother movement in the exploration mode

Bug fixes and improvements

options to change the horizontal and vertical resolution quality of the wave

bug: rider going straight to the flat of the wave when being at the top

bug: camera glitch when doing a bottom takeoff

