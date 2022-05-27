 Skip to content

YouRiding - Surfing and Bodyboarding Game update for 27 May 2022

Update 0.0.22

Build 8824039

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Camera improvements

  • cameras don't go through the barrel anymore
  • configure the quick swap camera
  • possibility to change the behavior to change cameras directly to saved ones instead of scrolling through them
  • key to move the camera faster in the exploration mode
  • smoother movement in the exploration mode

Bug fixes and improvements

  • options to change the horizontal and vertical resolution quality of the wave
  • bug: rider going straight to the flat of the wave when being at the top
  • bug: camera glitch when doing a bottom takeoff

The iOS version is currently in private BETA, contact us to get access to it!

Don't forget to report any bug or ideas to our Discord.

