Share · View all patches · Build 8824011 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 18:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Fixes the issue where puzzle pieces would be delivered at/below the floor height for some users, based on playspace configuration.

Any existing puzzle pieces trapped below the floor should fly upwards to dislodge themselves.

If you're still experiencing issues, please post on Steam or reach out to us on Discord: https://discord.gg/KmPkJcqx67