Bartender Hustle update for 27 May 2022

Bartender Hustle is now available!

Bartender Hustle update for 27 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello bartenders!

Bartender Hustle is now available on Steam with a 10% launch discount!

Mix amazing cocktails at five unique bars in the Story mode with access to over one hundred ingredients including liquors, juices, and garnishes. Meet a variety of customers on your journey as a bartender, each with a unique personality and preference of cocktails.

Test your skill by serving as many customers as possible in the fast-paced Arcade mode, or mix drinks at your own pace in the Sandbox mode. Fellow bartenders are most welcome and encouraged to leave feedback in the community forum. What's your favorite cocktail?

Cheers!

