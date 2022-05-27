0.21 Electricity Basics

Share · View all patches · Build 8823804 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Additions:

Control Panel

(Is necessary to work with Electricity and shows info)

(Is necessary to work with Electricity and shows info) Solar Panel

(Used for producing Electricity. Give less electricity during Rain

and no electricity during night time)

(Used for producing Electricity. Give less electricity during Rain and no electricity during night time) Battery

(Electricity storage)

(Electricity storage) Light Bulb

(They automatically turn on during night time if there is

sufficient Electricity stored in Batteries)

No wires needed at the moment!

If the Community doesn't like it this way it will change

More electricity related stuff will come!

Changes:

Reverted the rotation mechanics when placing Buildings/Items

Deer, Does, Cows and Goats have a higher chance of spawning

Bug Fixes: