Far Lands update for 27 May 2022

0.21 Electricity Basics

Build 8823804

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Control Panel
    (Is necessary to work with Electricity and shows info)
  • Solar Panel
    (Used for producing Electricity. Give less electricity during Rain
    and no electricity during night time)
  • Battery
    (Electricity storage)
  • Light Bulb
    (They automatically turn on during night time if there is
    sufficient Electricity stored in Batteries)

No wires needed at the moment!
If the Community doesn't like it this way it will change

More electricity related stuff will come!

Changes:

  • Reverted the rotation mechanics when placing Buildings/Items
  • Deer, Does, Cows and Goats have a higher chance of spawning

Bug Fixes:

  • Pig now drops Raw Meat when killed with a Bow
  • Items now drop when Chest, Cupboards etc... are picked up
  • Cement Mixer now quieter
  • Refined Glass Mix now gives Refined Glass when burned in Furnance
  • Bottle Of Dirty Water now give Bottle of Water when burned in Furnance/Campfire
