Patch Notes for a Massive Update 1.0.5

Our team is excited to announce the 2nd car from the Ultimate Car Pack "The Vintage Vindcator". Take the car out for a spin and smash all the records out there. Along with that we've made a few community requested features. Check the patch notes below.

Update 1.0.5

Added The Vintage Vindicator to the game, access it using the Ultimate Car Pack.

Made the particles to be consistent for all the boosts.

Close down the Pause button by pressing Escape.

Removed Pause button from the gameplay to make sure the screen is not cluttered.

The mouse cursor will automatically be removed when the game begins.

The game is being developed constantly, join our discord if you want to provide any feedback you would like to see with the game.