Colonize Prologue update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8823697 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 16:39:44 UTC by Wendy

Hello Colonizers!

A lot of bug fixes and changes!

Hapinness average of 45 to born children

Fixed speed 3 glitch - temporarily slowed down - we need to rework that from scratch

Added animations of harvesting/gathering meat

Added blue/red circles of positive and negative happiness in the buildings

Fixed incorrect gathering of Input resources

Zoom out is further

Fixed farm fields!

Health is more dynamic

Health is more stable - to the age +-45

Known issues:

The problem with settings to low can change the resolution settings and causes problems with GUI - working on fixing this one!

Have a nice day!