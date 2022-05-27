 Skip to content

Colonize Prologue update for 27 May 2022

Colonize Prologue update #2

Colonize Prologue update #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Colonizers!

A lot of bug fixes and changes!

  • Hapinness average of 45 to born children
  • Fixed speed 3 glitch - temporarily slowed down - we need to rework that from scratch
  • Added animations of harvesting/gathering meat
  • Added blue/red circles of positive and negative happiness in the buildings
  • Fixed incorrect gathering of Input resources
  • Zoom out is further
  • Fixed farm fields!
  • Health is more dynamic
  • Health is more stable - to the age +-45

Known issues:

The problem with settings to low can change the resolution settings and causes problems with GUI - working on fixing this one!

Have a nice day!

