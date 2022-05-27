Colonize Prologue update #2

Hello Colonizers!
A lot of bug fixes and changes!
- Hapinness average of 45 to born children
- Fixed speed 3 glitch - temporarily slowed down - we need to rework that from scratch
- Added animations of harvesting/gathering meat
- Added blue/red circles of positive and negative happiness in the buildings
- Fixed incorrect gathering of Input resources
- Zoom out is further
- Fixed farm fields!
- Health is more dynamic
- Health is more stable - to the age +-45
Known issues:
The problem with settings to low can change the resolution settings and causes problems with GUI - working on fixing this one!
Have a nice day!
Changed files in this update