Clothes Update

Hello Preppers!

We've added some cosmetic changes possibilities! From now on you will be able to change appearience of Mr. Prepper! New visual wearable items for character customisation; Pants, T-shirts, jackets, shoes, caps, glasses and New merchant Tony the tailor from whom you are able to buy new clothes!

Please find the complete list of new items and changelog below the post.

Also we are happy to inform that work on our 1st DLC is running at full speed! You can find a DLC Steam Page here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1882510/Mr_Prepper__Animal_Farm_DLC/

and more info about the future of Mr. Prepper game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/761830/view/3127192599517311708

Full changelog:

New slots for clothes added in the inventory

New trader added - you can unlock him by increasing trust with other traders

Quality of Life change - change of the trade layout to accommodate more items during moving

Several small bug fixes

New items added:

⦁ Regular black jacket

⦁ Regular black pants

⦁ White sneakers,

⦁ Black sneakers,

⦁ T-shirt Bob the Plant,

⦁ T-shirt UFO,

⦁ T-shirt Always Preppared,

⦁ T-shirt Rocket,

⦁ T-shirt Sleepless,

⦁ Red cap,

⦁ Blue cap,

⦁ Black cap,

⦁ Glasses,

⦁ Black glasses,

⦁ Black sweatpants,

⦁ Blue sweatpants,

⦁ Red sweatpants,

⦁ Brown hiking boots,

⦁ Black hiking boots,

⦁ Black cargo pants,

⦁ Green cargo pants,

⦁ Moro khaki cargo pants,

⦁ Brown pilot jacket,

⦁ Black pilot jacket,

⦁ Black suit jacket,

⦁ Brown suit jacket,

⦁ Brown cowboy hat,

⦁ White cowboy hat,

⦁ Yellow suit jacket,

⦁ Black suit pants,

⦁ Brown suit pants,

⦁ Yellow suit pants,

⦁ Elegant boots

Wanna know more? Join our Discord for the community experience:

Truly yours,

Rejected Games