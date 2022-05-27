 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Maneuver Warfare update for 27 May 2022

Maneuver Warfare Update 1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8823615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maneuver Warfare Update 1.20 is live now. It includes:
-multiple way-points – hold down LEFT SHIFT when choosing a destination on the map, either for
individual or group movement.
-changed visualization of artillery smoke
-different types of weather and visibility that affect movement speed and combat performance of units.
-reduced ammunition expenditure
For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/

You can see the new type of smoke in the attached screenshot where a battlegroup of two StuG batteries, two infantry companies, and an engineer platoon advances on a Soviet position during the Third Battle of Kharkov. Weather conditions are visible in the corner of the mini map.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1285181
  • Loading history…
Depot 1285182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link