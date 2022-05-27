Maneuver Warfare Update 1.20 is live now. It includes:

-multiple way-points – hold down LEFT SHIFT when choosing a destination on the map, either for

individual or group movement.

-changed visualization of artillery smoke

-different types of weather and visibility that affect movement speed and combat performance of units.

-reduced ammunition expenditure

For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/

You can see the new type of smoke in the attached screenshot where a battlegroup of two StuG batteries, two infantry companies, and an engineer platoon advances on a Soviet position during the Third Battle of Kharkov. Weather conditions are visible in the corner of the mini map.