The Lords Of Steam are here! | Time-limited event: Full Steam Ahead

Dear Adventurer,

we are excited to announce our second time-limited event!

Together with a few minor balance changes and bug fixes, we're introducing 4 new event heroes to Not Another Dungeon?! - The Lords Of Steam. With their brand new technology, the Steam Generator TX-41, they are able to summon powerful Steamcloud Beasts, and, if the circumstances are right, the powerful boss hero "Nimbus, Uppermost Lord Of Steam"! The new LINK system allows for cards to link themselves to other units, in order to get access to more powerful effects! Only 2 cards are using this system right now (one of which is an event card you can unlock right now), but we're looking forward to adding more of them in the future!

Start Not Another Dungeon?! from June 1st 2022 - August 31st 2022 to receive four (4) new, time-limited quests with which, after completing them, you can unlock four (4) new heroes and one (1) new profile icon from this event, Full Steam Ahead!

We also added one new hidden achievement. Can you find out what you need to do to unlock it?

You can obtain the following heroes:

Cirrus, Lord Of Steam - Event Quest

Mieh, Lord Of Steam - Event Quest

Stratus, Lord Of Steam - Event Quest

Tyndall, Lord Of Steam - Event Quest

Lully, Dreamkeeper - Bonus Code "LULLY"

Krystix, Nightshade - Bonus Code "KRYSTIX"

Also, a new enemy has been added to the Tower's Basement:

Scrap Soldier

And two new tokens have been added. The Lords Of Steam use them!

Steamcloud Beast

Nimbus, Uppermost Lord Of Steam

We also adjusted the balance of a few Ability Cards:

Misfire: Removed x2 damage multiplicator

Breakwater: Added x2 damage multiplicator

And, finally, a few minor bugs were fixed:

Fixed a bug where Para, Iyu, Ken and Ashe would not be added to your collection after completing their quests. When you start Not Another Dungeon?! the next time, they will be automatically added to your collection.

Fixed a bug where event quests would not be displayed in the small quest lists.

Fixed a bug where the game could would be stuck in the hero selector upon Alexandrett being defeated, but no heroes being available to recruit.

Fixed a bug where sometimes card details would still be visible after the cursor being set invisible or the time being paused.

Fixed a bug with the quest check not working as intended.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Starting the game in the said timespan will add the event quests to your quest list on startup. Once redeemed, the quests are here to stay. So make sure to get them while they are here!

The new Ability Card system as well as the other reworked mechanics seem to be a good addition accoding to your wonderful feedback. Thanks for that! We're working hard on making Not Another Dungeon?! a more enjoyable experience with each update.

We now start working on version 3.0.0, which includes a new dungeon (some say some hints can be found within the collectable letters), a new booster pack and more! For more information, please stay tuned!

_With steam-filled regards,

Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!

P.S.: Join our Discord Server to interact with the developers and other players!_