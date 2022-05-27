Additions and Changes (May 27th)

-Made design changes in 'the Depths' and 'the Furnace' platforming areas.
-Added a stairway exit at the end of 'the Furnace'.
-Added another Fast Travel that utilizes the 'Shovel' item.
-Added another area in 'the Ashes' Overworld section.
-Change the look of the Boulder Gates.
-Made aesthetic alterations in 'the Depths' and in 'the Furnace'
-Added the Door Rattling Sound Effect to More Gates.
-Changed and Adjusted the Viewable World Map (Bonus Content.)
-Added an animation to the Special Thanks Screen in the End Game Credits.
-Cleaned up some logic.
Changed files in this update