Victim update for 27 May 2022

Additions and Changes (May 27th)

Build 8823514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Made design changes in 'the Depths' and 'the Furnace' platforming areas.

-Added a stairway exit at the end of 'the Furnace'.

-Added another Fast Travel that utilizes the 'Shovel' item.

-Added another area in 'the Ashes' Overworld section.

-Change the look of the Boulder Gates.

-Made aesthetic alterations in 'the Depths' and in 'the Furnace'

-Added the Door Rattling Sound Effect to More Gates.

-Changed and Adjusted the Viewable World Map (Bonus Content.)

-Added an animation to the Special Thanks Screen in the End Game Credits.

-Cleaned up some logic.

