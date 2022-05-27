Update 1.4.1 Released

Hello everyone!

It's been a couple of days we released the free 1.4 update. We hope you are enjoying this new major update with all its new features and improvements.

In the meantime, we've been listening to your feedback, so here's a patch that fixes some issues and adds a few important balance changes.

Saves from version 1.4 should be 100% compatible with this new version. The balance changes need new games to take effect.

Thanks a lot to everyone who has bought the game, and the expansions, and has been providing feedback! If you haven't bought the Evolving Empires expansion yet, please consider buying as it adds 2 great new gameplay features, more leaders and music tracks. If you have a few minutes to spare, and have been enjoying what we do, please leave us a review on Steam! ❤️

Have fun!

Praxis Games

VERSION 1.4.1 (change log)

BALANCE

The game now gerates a bit more minor civilizations. [Evolutions expansion]

The AI now unlocks evolution perks a bit more now, especially the first perk. [Evolutions expansion]

BUG FIXES