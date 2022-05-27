Update 1.4.1 Released

Hello everyone!
It's been a couple of days we released the free 1.4 update. We hope you are enjoying this new major update with all its new features and improvements.
In the meantime, we've been listening to your feedback, so here's a patch that fixes some issues and adds a few important balance changes.
Saves from version 1.4 should be 100% compatible with this new version. The balance changes need new games to take effect.
Thanks a lot to everyone who has bought the game, and the expansions, and has been providing feedback! If you haven't bought the Evolving Empires expansion yet, please consider buying as it adds 2 great new gameplay features, more leaders and music tracks. If you have a few minutes to spare, and have been enjoying what we do, please leave us a review on Steam! ❤️
Have fun!
Praxis Games
VERSION 1.4.1 (change log)
BALANCE
- The game now gerates a bit more minor civilizations. [Evolutions expansion]
- The AI now unlocks evolution perks a bit more now, especially the first perk. [Evolutions expansion]
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a rare blocking bug that would not allow the turn to proceed because the Infrastructure, Research or other action notification wouldn't unblock in a specific scenario. This was an issue when playing with the Palacean affinity evolution and obtaining space monster offspring. It is fixed now.
- Fixed a bug related with the bug above that would cause the notifications on new monster offspring spawning notifications to not be displayed.
- Fixed a glitch that was causing the colonization tooltip to show slightly disaligned values when using the 2560x1440 resolution.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a target ship to blow up before it was hit during the 'Zoom & Shoot' animation, and the fire shot animation would not be seen in those cases.
- Fixed a glitch that was causing the 'Evolutions' and 'Minor Civilizations' features to be disabled by default on the New Game setup screen, when the game launched with the 1.4 update without the Evolving Empires expansion. This was not an issue to new users who bought the game and the expansion. [Evolutions expansion]
- Fixed a minor grammar/typo "A/An" issue on the Remote Exploration Report. "A <special> has been found..." notification now reads "Special: <special> has been found".
- Fixed an issue in the Saboteur skill description text. Where it read "Can destroy an up to level..." now reads "Can destroy up to a level..."
