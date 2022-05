Share · View all patches · Build 8823375 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 15:52:40 UTC by Wendy

There has been a lot of crashes lately due to melody creation rewrite. Thanks to MEGACHAD, modulator1 and rf for your reports - and thank you for your patience!

As always, completely uninstall the old version before installing the new one.

Hopefully the crashes should all be fixed now!