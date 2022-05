Share · View all patches · Build 8823207 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 15:32:44 UTC by Wendy

Adjust the initial resolution of the game to make the overall situation more complete

Slightly revised the initial agility of enemy thieves to reduce the Dodge occurrence formula

Fixed the problem that the archer talent swift combo could not be triggered

Fixed the problem that two of our Elven archers and shield troops appeared in the second chapter of the first main line currently announced