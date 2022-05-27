Apis 1.2.1

Hey Beekeepers!
Just a quick one for today to cover some changes that went alongside the server changes made last night when the server was restarted!
Currently working on a much large update to clean up some of the last remaining bugs but wanted to get this out first.
~ Ell
Changes
- Made some changes to BeeNet to help prevent desync
- Updated some client-side socket stuff to help prevent desync
- Added Steam Cloud links for mapping between Windows > Linux, Mac > Linux etc so that saves on PC should now be visible on SteamDeck
Changed files in this update