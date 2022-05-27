 Skip to content

APICO update for 27 May 2022

Apis 1.2.1

APICO update for 27 May 2022

Apis 1.2.1

Hey Beekeepers!

Just a quick one for today to cover some changes that went alongside the server changes made last night when the server was restarted!
Currently working on a much large update to clean up some of the last remaining bugs but wanted to get this out first.

~ Ell

Changes

  • Made some changes to BeeNet to help prevent desync
  • Updated some client-side socket stuff to help prevent desync
  • Added Steam Cloud links for mapping between Windows > Linux, Mac > Linux etc so that saves on PC should now be visible on SteamDeck

