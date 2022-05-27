Upcoming Underwater Major Update - More Info!

Dear Stormworkers,

The next Stormworks major update is almost here! (Release date: 2nd June 2022) The new major update includes a new "ring of fire" biome with a series of fault-line volcanoes, underwater tunnels and trenches, new missions, and new sonar components! Here is some more info on what to expect:

New Sonar!

With the major update, we will add new sonar components. These new sonar parts are much more true to life, as they can listen in passive mode, as well as operate in active mode.

In passive mode, the new sonar parts detect noise producing components such as propellers, engines, etc. Sonar continuously listens in all directions at once, and this info is output to a composite channel in a similar way to radar.

In active mode, sonar emits a "ping" on command. This ping travels through water at 1480m/s and reflects off vehicles, returning their contact with a delay relative to their distance. Pings are considered noise producing, and are visible to passive radar.

New Missions!

The new missions include a variety of new types. Ocean floor rescue missions involve rescuing divers or submariners from below the surface, in a similar structure to the existing rescue missions. The depths of these missions is usually known and the player may need specialist rescue equipment. Occasionally these missions can occur where cave divers require rescue. These missions are probably the most dangerous as the underwater tunnel network is vast and it is easy to get lost.

Salvage missions involve recovering anchors, live munitions, or wrecked ships from the sea floor, and transporting them to their destination. These missions are more passive, with much longer timers as they are not emergencies and much less urgent. This allows more time to prepare, time to wait for the best weather, and perhaps even complete these missions in stages or in groups for maximum efficiency.

Repair missions introduce a new objective type where vehicles may need repairing with a repair torch. Some of these vehicles are on the surface, while others may be on the sea floor.

We are really excited to release this major update in just a few days on 2nd June 2022! Thank you to all the players who have given us feedback and support to make this update possible.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers