Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion Coming June 14 2022

Welcome, Park Managers, to our biggest DLC yet!

Introducing the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion, coming 14th of June for £15.99/€19.99/$19.99:

The rise of Biosyn Valley is yours to discover in an original campaign, where you immerse yourself in new and exciting gameplay mechanics and marvel in awe at hitherto unseen dinosaurs and prehistoric reptiles!

Let's dive right in and check out what you'll get in our next DLC:

All-new Prehistoric Species

Some truly incredible feathered dinosaurs are appearing in Jurassic World Evolution 2 for the first time ever! You'll learn more about these in the coming days, but for now we'll give you all a brief introduction:

Pyroraptor

Recognise this gorgeous plumage, Park Managers? This week's Know Your Dino was none other than Pyroraptor, distant cousin to the Velociraptor and Deinonychus. This intelligent "fire thief" is sure to put your park management skills to the test, and will be the talk of your guests!

Therizinosaurus

Therizinosaurus is a fierce, territorial foliage-grazer sporting feathers across its imposing stature. With its elongated forearms and curved claws, this ancient dinosaur - whose name means "scythe lizard" - has an intimidating appearance. Usually its claws would be used to pull vegetation to eat, rather than to fight. However, it won't hesitate to defend its territory.

Dimetrodon

Dimetrodon is the oldest prehistoric species we've added to Jurassic World Evolution 2 - becoming extinct several million years before dinosaurs first appeared on earth. This carnivore is characterised by the impressive neural spine sail on its back, likely used as heat regulation.

Quetzalcoatlus

Last, but certainly not least, is one of the largest flying animals of all time: Quetzalcoatlus. This towering Pterosaur has a massive wingspan and will require several Aviary domes in order to satisfy its territory and environmental needs. Its sheer size and long, sharp beak makes it a dominating force in the air.

New Dinosaur Variant and Skins

With Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion we're also introducing 6 new dinosaur skins and 2 brand new Variants based on iconic dinosaurs from Jurassic World Dominion. Make your Giganotosaurus more frightening than ever with its new 2022 Variant, and experience the wonder of the new Dreadnoughtus 2022 variant. If you thought this sauropod was big before, it's even bigger now!

We're rolling out 2 new skins for T. rex, a scarred 2022 version, as well as a feathered version, which is perfect if you decide to match it up against the new Giganotosaurus Variant modelled after it's appearance in Jurassic World Dominion. Finally, we're adding a new 2022 skin for Dilophosaurus and 3 film-based skins for Parasaurolophus that we know you'll absolutely love!





New Campaign

Jump into a completely new and immersive campaign and discover the rise of Biosyn Valley. You'll be taking control of Biosyn's valley research compound – soon to be seen in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World Dominion – constructing it through multiple stages as you play. You'll also be working alongside familiar and iconic characters from across the franchise, including Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), Dr. Alan Grant (voiced by Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (voiced by Laura Dern), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott).

Much like InGen, Biosyn also extracts dinosaur DNA from amber. You'll be sending scientists deep into the earth beneath the valley to extract amber-encased DNA and build up your dinosaur genomes. As the valley research compound expands, you'll get to use all new gameplay features introduced in this DLC. An underground Hyper Loop transportation network will move people back and forth, while your dinosaurs are safely kept behind invisible fences. New buildings, vehicles and decorations will also be available to use in Sandbox Mode.

The new Biosyn Valley map is also playable in Sandbox Mode, with both Normal and Flattened terrain options. The Normal terrain option will keep the Research Compound as a visual part of the map, whereas Flattened terrain will remove it.

New Chaos Theory Level

In addition to the new campaign, the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion also adds a brand new Chaos Theory level to the game where you work to protect dinosaurs at a snowy Sierra Nevada range, in a level inspired by the events of Jurassic World Dominion. The new dinosaur-wrangling mechanic can be used to corral herds of dinosaurs quickly, without the need for tranquilisation or a transport team. As your ranch grows larger, dinosaur rustlers will break in to steal the dinosaurs you're trying to care for. You'll have to build out your security measures to detect intruders and perimeter breaches, and intercept their vehicles before they can make away with your dinosaurs.

Update 3

There is plenty to sink your teeth, claws and talons into in the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion. Alongside this DLC we're also releasing Update 3, a free update for everyone who owns Jurassic World Evolution 2. This update will include several new features and mechanics, as well as bug fixes and quality of life changes.

Read on to learn more!

Chaos Theory Maps in Challenge Mode

A taste of Chaos Theory is coming to Challenge Mode with a set of new maps. These are all inspired by the 5 different Chaos Theory scenarios found in the base game and will put your park management skills to the test. To read more about these new maps and what you can expect, head over to our write-up on our forums.

Dinosaur Wrangling

Dinosaur wrangling is a core part of the new Chaos Theory level, but it will also be available to use in other modes. This is a way for you to move dinosaurs around without needing to tranquilise them and call in a transport helicopter. Wrangling dinosaurs is done in a Ranger Vehicle and will let you move herds of dinosaurs from point A to B.

Park Tour changes

Your Park Tours will also get a few upgrades with Update 3. We're very happy to announce that Park Tours will now function as transport, letting you connect separate areas of the park and improve your transport rating with a single connected tour. You'll also be able to increase the number of vehicles based on Tour length, and even adjust the distance between them. Finally, we're adding tour binoculars for all vehicles, further increasing the viewing radius of all Tours. We're also adding in a new DFW tour, so all eras will have access to a Tour in Sandbox Mode.

Transport changes

While dinosaur wrangling will let you move multiple dinosaurs at once while on land, we're also adding in a way to move multiple dinosaurs using transport helicopters with Update 3. Your dinosaurs will be grouped per species, and you'll able to see the order in which they'll be moved by your transport team.

Quality of Life changes

Last, but certainly not least, let's talk a bit about the quality of life changes we're rolling out with Update 3. We're adding in new contracts, as well as changing up some of the contracts already in the game. You may also encounter contracts that carry great risks, but also bigger rewards. These deals could go wrong, so be careful when accepting them!

If you're an ardent Sandbox Mode builder, you will be happy to know we'll be removing building limits on Operation buildings in Sandbox Mode across all platforms. This will allow you to build multiples of buildings you could previously only have one of in your parks. You'll now be able to place down multiple Control Centers, Visitor Centers, Arrival Points, Research Centers, and more. You will also be able to full turn off both Status Checks and Dinosaur Injuries in Sandbox Mode!

There will be more quality of life changes, as well as bug fixes, in the full patch notes coming out on 14 June.

We will have more details to share about what you can expect from the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion and free Update 3 in the weeks leading up to full release on 14 June. Keep your eyes peeled to our forums and social channels for any and all updates. We will also release the full set of patch notes on release date.

Everyone here at Frontier are incredibly excited about this DLC and update, and we can't wait to hear what you think. Do you have a favourite feature or addition you're looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below! You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or join the discussions on our forums!