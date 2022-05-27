Faster loading, Quality Assurance and new Demo version.

I've just set the latest version live. This build improves the loading times to get into the game as requested on the forum. It also focuses a lot on quality assurance, fixing lots of bugs and making small improvements that have been reported by players.
- Loading time to get into the main menu should be significantly faster (if you click any button to skip the video).
- Staff should be less likely to get stuck in different places now.
- Selling / Moving equipment should cause a lot fewer problems.
- Fixed a bunch of spelling mistakes in tutorials.
- Fixed a few more areas within the tutorials where it was possible to get stuck.
- Plus many smaller bug fixes.
I have also updated the Demo version to be more in line with the current state of things in the game.
Thanks a lot to everyone who has provided feedback on the game so far. You're awesome!
Changed files in this update