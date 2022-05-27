Devlog #2 - The Alpha is Here!

Howdy everybody!

Today is an amazing day! Just in time for the weekend, the Above Snakes Alpha has officially launched!

Who Can Play Right Now?[/h1]

Everybody who had acquired access to the Pre-Alpha will automatically have access to the Alpha! Buckle your seatbelts, start up steam, and enjoy the Above Snakes Alpha! Thank you so much for your support!

[h2]Can I Still Join the Alpha?

If you backed the Kickstarter campaign for less than 40€ (35€ Early Bird) and now want to join the Alpha, you can send an e-mail to support@crytivo.com and they will arrange your upgrade to the Alpha! You will be asked to pay the remaining amount between your tier and 40€.

If you haven't backed the Kickstarter campaign or your payment failed, you can still order your Alpha key via Backerkit or the Crytivo store.

Alpha Contents

First of all, I'm happy to share that everything mentioned in the last devlog is part of the Alpha!

Additionally, here are some things we've worked on that are also a part of the Above Snakes Alpha.

Community Request: Storage Space

This feature was highly requested by the community and discussed on the Discord server. You now have the ability to pick up as many items as you want! There is no per-item limit anymore and you can organize your loot in crafted storage chests.

UI Rework

Also, we cleaned up the UI and made it more readable. Additionally, the windows now take less screen space (taking only the space they need instead of being full screen). This should help in getting rid of visual clutter and allow you to focus more on the game.

And Much More!

Plenty of things have been altered and were polished. Play the Alpha to see the changes! :)

The Alpha Guide

Need some help and want more info regarding the Alpha? Find the Alpha Guide on our Discord server! It is a PDF packet that highlights everything from key controls to the brand new Alpha content.

[Join our Discord to pick up your Alpha Guide!](discord.gg/HwBgTMr4WU)

Steam Next Fest

Also, we are happy to announce that Above Snakes will be participating in this year's Steam Next Fest! We will open the gates of the closed Alpha for everybody for one week. Everyone can play the Alpha for a limited time from June 13th to June 20th!

Thanks again for supporting Above Snakes and for being a part of our community. As always, please don’t hesitate to ask questions or provide feedback here or on our Discord server.

Cheers,

Tobi