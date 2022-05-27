Beta update: light bars!

Yo! Another big chunk of 1.5 content has now debuted on the beta branch! (Windows-only for now)

Light bars!

I'll have to skip over the details for the sake of time, but here are the main features:

Modular. Both light bars and sub-components can be infinitely expanded upon (performance may... suffer if you take it too far of course)

Template driven, just like pulses and particles. More templates coming in the full release!

Incredibly flexible and configurable. Light bars can snap to the left/right/top/bottom/middle of the active area; animate the whole frame if you want to!

Hue shifting and note-activity reactive!

Five subcomponents:

"Cores": a simple bright bar

"Plasma": a line with configurable displacement

"Wisp": double-layered procedural noise for creating animated smoke/wisps

"Gradient": simple fading gradient of colour. Supports standard, additive and multiply blending modes. Multiply mode allows for position-based colour modulation (such as the "Top fade" template fading out at the top of the active area)

"Light": place-able bar light. These are quite GPU intensive, so be careful!

Light bars live under the new "Widgets" menu. This menu will be expanded in the future with more "extra stuff" type components, like: notes-per-second speedometers, note counters, place-able spotlights, etc!

Missing functionality in this beta

The basic menu Widgets menu is simply the advanced menu for now. Once complete, it will follow the same style as the basic pulse/particle menus.

The randomizer is wired up, but chance for light bars to be spawned is not yet configurable. This means the randomizer will always spawn a light bar for the time being. This means on non-Ultra graphics presets, the guaranteed light bar may impact performance more than desired.

Finally, default presets do not contain any light bars right now. Once more templates are built, I can do a pass on the default presets (and add some more cool ones!) but so many people have been waiting on light bars that I wanted to push this update as fast as possible.

Wrapping up

This update also contains a fix for some midi timing errors for tracks with tempo changes; render-to-video should now be reliable for any midi file! However, this is difficult to test, so let me know if you find any strange midi behaviour and get in touch via the community discussions or the Discord. Same goes for if something breaks with light bars, or if you have cool template ideas you'd like to see built for the full 1.5 release!

Happy Keysighting <3