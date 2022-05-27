Hotfix on May 27

Share · View all patches · Build 8822702 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 15:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Howdy,

Another hotfix has been dropped to address some issues, please check the details below!

Fixed:

Fixed some issues that happen in the ‘Belly of the Beast’ quest

Fixed an issue that players can’t progress the ‘Instant Karma’ quests correctly if they have the Feather Duster beforehand

Fixed issue the player can't get the final item after restoring the Fish Fossils for Catori

Fixed an issue NPC gathering problem if players sleep between 16:00-18:00 during the Dance off event

Fixed the saving and loading issues of the Adventure Game

Fixed some situations that could cause the Dance Off not happening correctly in the 2nd year

Fixed a possible freeze issue after players defeat monsters

Fixed dismount issues

Fixed Rocky’s sleep issue (standing up on bed 🧍‍♂️)

Fixed issue of missing models after players order their food

Fixed an issue where NPCs wearing Sand Gear would still do sandstorm actions even while weather isn’t a sandstorm

Fixed clothing effects for male players wearing hats with ponytail hairstyles

Fixed the mismatched images issues in the collection system UI

Fixed the incorrect displays of the props in the quest ‘A Window to the Cosmos’

Adjusted:

Adjusted the Sand Hat position of random female NPCs

Adjusted the stats in the high-quality items to ensure they have more stats than lower-quality items

Adjusted the attributes of Equatorial Mount to be a normal relic

Adjusted the Pickhammer and Axe's stats to avoid repeating

Adjust the Blue Moon Sign to not be donatable (if you donated it, it will automatically be recovered to your backpack)

Adjust the R-47 Mobile Suit to be not abandonable or sellable

Thank you for your feedback. We will keep working on fixing and optimizing Sandrock, we value your voice very seriously.