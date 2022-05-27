Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.37

Hello everyone! KotC 2 version 1.37 is here.

Aside from bug fixes, there are three main new features: a new single-panel dialogue interface (which you can turn off in the game options if you prefer the older one), new buttons in the cryptography screen, and a new checkbox in the weapon/armour enchantment interface allowing you to leave the name of the item (e.g. +2 Excalibur) unchanged.

In addition, it's now easier to take advantage of the Wade In + Mobility feat combination as you can just click on enemies. You no longer have to use the combat-actions menu to alternate between attacks and movement.

Please scroll down and skip the list of changes if you'd like to read about planned new sprites and the other things I've been planning for KotC 2.

List of changes in version 1.37

Reworked the Dialogue Interface in order to display the NPC/story dialogue and the possible answers in a single panel. However, you have the option to revert to the previous dialogue interface. To do so, please look for the option labelled 'Merged Dialogue Interface' in the Game Options screen, under 'Display'. Thank you so much Guido for the interface suggestion and the medieval graphics!

, there is a surprise round, and you click on one of the enemies to start your ranged attacks. Reworked the Modify Weapon screen slightly in the Module Editor.

screen slightly in the Module Editor. The game will now display the energy type of the Death Throes ability when it's activated. The icon will also be adjusted according to the energy type. Also, both Globe of Invulnerability and Spell Resistance will no longer protect against Death Throes.

ability when it's activated. The icon will also be adjusted according to the energy type. Also, both Globe of Invulnerability and Spell Resistance will no longer protect against Death Throes. Added the chart of Carrying Capacity in the help system, in the help entry for the Burdened condition.

in the help system, in the help entry for the condition. Given a -4 penalty to initiative checks to the constructs at the beginning of the Tutorial Adventure .

. When combat begins, the game will ignore any party-defeated scripts / scene scripts / tactics scripts associated with the party members (recruited companions may have one of these scripts, but they shouldn't be executed once the character becomes a party member). Also expanded the script command used to set the scripts of a character so that you can now change the party defeated (lost fight) script and other new scripts I'm planning to add (wounded script and turn script).

Fixed the display of spells with a repeating effect when a metamagic feat is applied.

when a metamagic feat is applied. Fixed an issue with cover and Reflex-Save Spread spells like Fireball or Shadow Storm . Any targets that do not have line of sight to the centre of the spell will be considered to benefit from Improved Cover, granting them +4 on the reflex saving throw.

. Any targets that do not have line of sight to the centre of the spell will be considered to benefit from Improved Cover, granting them +4 on the reflex saving throw. Fixed an issue with the display of spell descriptors in the help system.

in the help system. Fixed an issue with the Flat Footed condition remaining out of combat.

condition remaining out of combat. Fixed a problem with tiny status icons disappearing after opening the Formation Screen.

disappearing after opening the Formation Screen. Fixed the duration of the spell Greater Stoneskin .

. Fixed a problem with the scrollbars of small text boxes in the Module Editor.

in the Module Editor. Fixed a bug with the display of the expected effect of Grease on flying creatures that don't have the Prone condition.

on flying creatures that don't have the condition. Fixed a bug with certain melee attack paths allowing your character to reach a creature standing atop battlements.

allowing your character to reach a creature standing atop battlements. Fixed a bug with the placement of rectangle spells like Grease near inter-square doors and walls.

like Grease near inter-square doors and walls. Fixed issues with the Wizard feat Sleep and Hold Magic .

. Corrected the help entry about movement in combat , as it stated that you move through squares occupied by allies at half speed. Actually, you move at normal speed through these squares.

, as it stated that you move through squares occupied by allies at half speed. Actually, you move at normal speed through these squares. Corrected an error (a missing word) in the help entry about Critical Hits .

. Fixed a display issue in dialogue screens concerning the highlighting of the moused-over player answer.

Are you going to add new sprites?

A few people have been asking me this. I'm definitely planning to add new sprites. I've yet to finalise the list or hire a graphic designer for that. The reason being that, thus far, I've had to dedicate all my time to bug fixing, email replies and the implementation of some requested features that were relatively easy to implement.

Adding new sprites will take time even after I've found the graphic designer, because they are so difficult to create.

Also, new sprites are just one planned feature among many others, such as the upgrade of the Barbarian, Monk, Rogue and Mage Knight, the iconised combat actions menu, new feats, new subraces and new spells. At the moment, no single feature has priority over the others.

I'm going to be making three new modules in coming months, so I'll try to make sure that the first upcoming module brings at least a few new sprites, if possible. You won't have to buy the new module to get the new sprites. But they'll probably be coming around the same time as the new module, which means not right now.

So far, I haven't had the time to reply to people on the forums, but I will. My apologies for giving the impression that I'm not listening to player feedback. Please be sure that your feedback is important and it is really appreciated.

I will post a Kickstarter update soon in order to review this month's KotC 2 updates and the next steps in the development of the game. The KS updates can be found there: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1848628223/knights-of-the-chalice-2-revolutionise-old-school-crpgs/posts

Thank You, Brave Warriors And Mages! Enjoy! Best Regards ^_^