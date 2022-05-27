New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

Elf destructible clothing

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we’ve got some short, but exciting news. The elf girls now have destructible clothing. You can see the different damage stages if you go into the Destructible Clothing room in the Experimental Hall.

Thick girls as enemies

That’s not the only reason to visit the Experimental Hall. We’ve also been working on a new thick girl enemy model. You can find her in the WIP Models and Animations room.

Anime multiplayer games?

Would you like to play a multiplayer anime game? Do you think Iragon would translate well to a multiplayer setting and what do you think would have to change?