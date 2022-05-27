Battle Bands Hotfix!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8822641 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

A small fix before the long weekend to make sure Jams are working and some other cool systems we have been working on are able to make Battle Bands better!

The Stuff:

"Relax" exhausts and is tier 1 down from 2.

Music should now properly change in multiplayer.

Bassist animation no longer setting to idle during parts of the song.

Effects of in play cards are now stopped properly when those cards are stolen.

Effects are properly removed from cards when the originator is removed from play.

Miscellaneous other system work.

Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback, keep it coming!