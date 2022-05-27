 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Bands update for 27 May 2022

Battle Bands Hotfix!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8822641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small fix before the long weekend to make sure Jams are working and some other cool systems we have been working on are able to make Battle Bands better!

The Stuff:

  • "Relax" exhausts and is tier 1 down from 2.
  • Music should now properly change in multiplayer.
  • Bassist animation no longer setting to idle during parts of the song.
  • Effects of in play cards are now stopped properly when those cards are stolen.
  • Effects are properly removed from cards when the originator is removed from play.
  • Miscellaneous other system work.

Thanks so much for playing and all the incredible feedback, keep it coming!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link