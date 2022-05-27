Friday Progress Report 260

Share · View all patches · Build 8822625 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 13:59:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are adding interactables to allow players to trade stamina and time for resources, there are 3 available right now and will be up in the nightly today.

The Cart allows gathering wood and fiber, we will also add the options to gather food and seeds next week

The Mine allows gathering stone, clay, cement and metal ingots

The Forge allows creating nails, pipes, metal pieces and glass

We will also add a boat to allow “fishing” and “diving” for seafood

We also added portable versions of 4 cooking tools and a campfire model, it is just decoration right now as we haven’t implemented the furniture lighting yet

We are almost done implementing the new features for this update, the official release of this update will be between June 17 and 23, we need time to polish it.