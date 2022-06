How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered now supports 11 languages, with Turkish as its newest language!

Translation is handled by ÖBÖ & RBÖ who have also translated Takorita Meets Fries before.

I'm very thankful for the smooth translation process and I hope you all to enjoy this game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1815750/How_to_Take_Off_Your_Mask_Remastered/