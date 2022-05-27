Patch 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8822540 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Key Feature

Settings Changes:-

UI Change and custom modification in the settings page for all maps and the quality.

Post Processing

Texture Quality

Anti Aliasing

Foliage Quality

View Distance

V Sync

Display Changes:-

Display resolutions

Window mode

FPS Limit

Control's Change's:-

Custom control page for the character in the game.

Changes:-

The intersection interface is updated.

Fix:-