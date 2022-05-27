Patch 1.1.3

Key Feature
Settings Changes:-
UI Change and custom modification in the settings page for all maps and the quality.
- Post Processing
- Texture Quality
- Anti Aliasing
- Foliage Quality
- View Distance
- V Sync
Display Changes:-
- Display resolutions
- Window mode
- FPS Limit
Control's Change's:-
Custom control page for the character in the game.
Changes:-
- The intersection interface is updated.
Fix:-
- mission
- Storyline
- Sound Points
- Jump scraps
- Doors
- Keys
- Mission Object
- Character Interaction
