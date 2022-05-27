 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DID YOU SCARED update for 27 May 2022

Patch 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8822540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Key Feature
Settings Changes:-
UI Change and custom modification in the settings page for all maps and the quality.

  • Post Processing
  • Texture Quality
  • Anti Aliasing
  • Foliage Quality
  • View Distance
  • V Sync

Display Changes:-

  • Display resolutions
  • Window mode
  • FPS Limit

Control's Change's:-
Custom control page for the character in the game.

Changes:-

  • The intersection interface is updated.

Fix:-

  • mission
  • Storyline
  • Sound Points
  • Jump scraps
  • Doors
  • Keys
  • Mission Object
  • Character Interaction
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link