 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Shadow Government Simulator update for 27 May 2022

JOIN OUR PLAYTEST!

Share · View all patches · Build 8822494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

Signup for our Playtest starts today! 🔥

**

HOW TO JOIN PLAYTEST?

It is very simple. You must be logged into your Steam account. Then go to the Shadow Government Simulator Steam page, scroll a little lower and see a banner like this below and click the green button "Request Access" 👇

Now, wait for the invitation! Playtest will start very soon, so if you want to be up to date with the latest news you can do two simple steps:
Add the game to your Steam wishlist and press follow button
Join our Discord community

Become the game tester, and most important be part of the game! We are waiting for you! Sign up for a PLAYTEST right now! 💪 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1281190/The_Shadow_Government_Simulator/

In the meantime, we invite you to join our community on Discord! 😎

We are going back to work, see you soon,
The Shadow Government Simulator Team

Changed depots in demo branch

View more data in app history for build 8822494
Puppet Master: The Shadow Government Simulator Content Depot 1281191
Puppet Master: MacOS Depot 1281192
Puppet Master: Linux Depot 1281193
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link