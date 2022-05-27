JOIN OUR PLAYTEST!

**
Signup for our Playtest starts today! 🔥
**
HOW TO JOIN PLAYTEST?
It is very simple. You must be logged into your Steam account. Then go to the Shadow Government Simulator Steam page, scroll a little lower and see a banner like this below and click the green button "Request Access" 👇
Now, wait for the invitation! Playtest will start very soon
✅ Add the game to your Steam wishlist and press follow button
✅ Join our Discord community
Become the game tester, and most important be part of the game! We are waiting for you! Sign up for a PLAYTEST right now! 💪 👇
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1281190/The_Shadow_Government_Simulator/

We are going back to work, see you soon,
The Shadow Government Simulator Team
