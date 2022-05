After 5 years in development KnightOut is finally releasing on the 3rd of June on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Wistlist it now!

You can get the game now, but wait for our launch discount that comes the 3rd of June. If you wanna help us get the word out, every like, comment and share counts so don’t hold back :) We can’t wait for you to play the game and let us know what you think.

Stay Knightly

/Nikki and Dennis