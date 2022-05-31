Update 0.4.1

Greetings Elegosians,
Welcome to the next update being released to our Closed Alpha branch.
As always, we are so appreciative of our growing community who continue to provide useful feedback and suggestions as we continue to evolve the alpha build.
You are in for some visual treats today! We have the first pass at the temple cave into the game as well as more areas prop dusted and set dressed. Both islands need to have gardening and external work done still but the atmosphere inside of them is pretty awesome to see at any time of day.
Some of the usual onging bug fixes/collider issues have been fixed up.
And finally, the big one for the modders, the start of materials/textures swapping! It's a solution that involves moving some optimisations that used to be completed before we build into being done at runtime (otherwise there wouldn't be a way to change it via modding). This does add some extra loading time onto the scene, but no more than 20 seconds on average from our tests.
Please check out the material modding page on modding wiki for more information on how to do it. It's a very similar process to other asset modding but PLEASE do get in touch with what you are wanting to mod. The process to document all the materials in the game with thumbnails, description and examples is an ongoing and tedious one but if you let me know what objects you are wanting to mod, there is a good chance it could already be there and all you need is the ID.
Thanks for your continued support and here is the rest of what is new:
Improvements
Audio
- Volume sliders in settings now update live and are only saved when you click apply
Modding
- Initial scene modding implemented
- Mesh Combine now happening at runtime and not set by us pre-build. Allows buildings/objects to be added and optimized automatically
- Material modding has been started and so is partly enabled. See the wiki for more info
World
- Entrance boat has has an art pass - props and decals
- Temple Island cave interior has been fully worked up from blockout to first art pass
- Clay making area added to set dressing for Servant's Quarters
- Pier has been cleaned up, new props and decals
- Invisible walls added around the ocean in Temple Island
Visual
- Full lighting and fog volume pass to Temple Island interior (cloudy and sunset)
- New optimised vertex blend shader implemented and used to paint texture and details on Temple Island assets
Bugfixes
- Removed part of the pier that was sticking out
- Destroyed houses can no longer be accessed
- A certain window has been missing a collider for too long, now fixed
- Vases on the pier are no longer missing colliders
- Main staircase has had some collider changes to prevent players from getting stuck and getting to out of bounds areas
- Some tree roots have been pushed back into the ground
- Stairs on the Temple Island no longer have a faulty collider
- Stone pillars on the Temple Island have updated colliders
Known Issues
Settings
- Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.
- If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.
Art
- Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas
- The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues
Gameplay
- Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them
- Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent
- Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders
- Some NPCs can walk through structures
- NPCs can sometimes be tilted
- NPC movement is still in development
- Stealth systems are still in development
- Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented
General
- Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed
- Most NPCs are placeholder dummies
- Audio is not fully implemented
- Art is not final
Performance
- Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance
- A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement
- Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues
- Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.
- We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it
We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.
As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!
