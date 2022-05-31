Update 0.4.1

Greetings Elegosians,

Welcome to the next update being released to our Closed Alpha branch.

As always, we are so appreciative of our growing community who continue to provide useful feedback and suggestions as we continue to evolve the alpha build.

You are in for some visual treats today! We have the first pass at the temple cave into the game as well as more areas prop dusted and set dressed. Both islands need to have gardening and external work done still but the atmosphere inside of them is pretty awesome to see at any time of day.

Some of the usual onging bug fixes/collider issues have been fixed up.

And finally, the big one for the modders, the start of materials/textures swapping! It's a solution that involves moving some optimisations that used to be completed before we build into being done at runtime (otherwise there wouldn't be a way to change it via modding). This does add some extra loading time onto the scene, but no more than 20 seconds on average from our tests.

Please check out the material modding page on modding wiki for more information on how to do it. It's a very similar process to other asset modding but PLEASE do get in touch with what you are wanting to mod. The process to document all the materials in the game with thumbnails, description and examples is an ongoing and tedious one but if you let me know what objects you are wanting to mod, there is a good chance it could already be there and all you need is the ID.

Thanks for your continued support and here is the rest of what is new:

Improvements

Audio

Volume sliders in settings now update live and are only saved when you click apply

Modding

Initial scene modding implemented

Mesh Combine now happening at runtime and not set by us pre-build. Allows buildings/objects to be added and optimized automatically

Material modding has been started and so is partly enabled. See the wiki for more info

World

Entrance boat has has an art pass - props and decals

Temple Island cave interior has been fully worked up from blockout to first art pass

Clay making area added to set dressing for Servant's Quarters

Pier has been cleaned up, new props and decals

Invisible walls added around the ocean in Temple Island

Visual

Full lighting and fog volume pass to Temple Island interior (cloudy and sunset)

New optimised vertex blend shader implemented and used to paint texture and details on Temple Island assets

Bugfixes

Removed part of the pier that was sticking out

Destroyed houses can no longer be accessed

A certain window has been missing a collider for too long, now fixed

Vases on the pier are no longer missing colliders

Main staircase has had some collider changes to prevent players from getting stuck and getting to out of bounds areas

Some tree roots have been pushed back into the ground

Stairs on the Temple Island no longer have a faulty collider

Stone pillars on the Temple Island have updated colliders

Known Issues

Settings

Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.

If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.

Art

Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas

The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues

Gameplay

Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them

Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent

Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders

Some NPCs can walk through structures

NPCs can sometimes be tilted

NPC movement is still in development

Stealth systems are still in development

Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented

General

Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed

Most NPCs are placeholder dummies

Audio is not fully implemented

Art is not final

Performance

Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance

A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement

Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues

Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.

We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!