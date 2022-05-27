Battle Pass Season VIII: Event Guide

[quote=]PLEASE NOTE: The content described in this article will be available only on the servers of the following regions: EU, NA, ASIA.

Commanders! Welcome to Battle Pass Season VIII, running from June 1st, 05:30 CEST (UTC+2) through August 31st!

The new Season is the result of a creative collaboration by World of Tanks and Warhammer 40,000, a rich universe based on tabletop miniature wargames and also comprising countless books and video games.

The backstory of Battle Pass Season VIII is set in the grimdark future where humanity is engaged in an endless conflict, threatened by heretics, mutants, and aliens on a million worlds. The three commanders who join your side once you complete the respective Chapters are the main characters of this story. The reward progressive 3D styles for the three Core Vehicles are inspired by their adventures and by the factions they represent: the Ultramarines, the Death Guard, and the Evil Sunz Orks.

The Rewards

While the narrative of Season VIII takes a new and exciting turn, its mechanics remain the same as the previous Season, from earning Battle Pass Points to the possibility of starting with any Chapter and switching to another on your whim.

The prizes are lucrative, as usual, and even more so with an Improved Pass.

The 3D Styles

There’s plenty of great stuff to be earned in battle during Battle Pass Season VIII, but some spoils of WAAAGH! really stand out. Like, for example, the brand-new Warhammer 40,000-themed progressive 3D styles for the Season VIII Core Vehicles.

Your E 100 can proudly wear Ultramarine colors (which is mainly the namesake one).



















Your Object 430U can experience the influence of Nurgle, one of the powerful Chaos Gods.



















And your STB-1 can turn mean and red for more DAKKA—and because “red goes fasta.” Just look at those fangs!



















The New Commanders

Meet the commanders from the grimdark future! Completing Chapter I—"All Shall Rot"—will bring you Dolgoth Sepk of the Death Guard, putrid but competent. Finishing Chapter II—"Courage and Honour"—will make valiant Volusad Thassius of the Ultramarines available for recruitment. And seeing through Chapter III—"Red 'Uns Go Faster"—will put energetic and jovial Kroglin da Facegrinda of the Evil Sunz Orks on your side.

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Dolgoth Sepk[/td]

[td] Volusad Thassius[/td]

[td] Kroglin da Facegrinda[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] of the Death Guard[/td]

[td] of the Ultramarines[/td]

[td] of the Evil Sunz Orks[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Please take note that, this time, you are free to assign the commanders’ Major Qualification but not their nation (the latter corresponds to the Core Vehicle associated with their faction).

The 2D Styles

Last but not least, we’d like to mention the three fit-all 2D styles, each coming as a reward for completing a Chapter. Take a peek at them in the gallery below.

"Flyblown" 2D Style









"Moar Dakka" 2D Style









"Son of Macragge" 2D Style









The Cobra

We would also like to draw your attention to the Cobra, one of the vehicles available for Battle Pass Tokens. There are two reasons for that. First, Season VIII is the first time you can obtain enough Tokens to claim this powerful medium tank. Second, the Cobra’s stats are currently being finalized (see the preliminary ones below) so that it’s ready to burst into the game in full power. This Tier IX Brit offers a bombastic combination of HESH shells and an autoloader, which is pure Waaagh!

[quote=]Reminder

Select a Chapter once the Season starts so you can complete Stages and claim the rewards. Remember that you can pause the current Chapter and switch to another at any time, without losing the progress you’ve made. Keep an eye on the number of Battle Pass Tokens you’ve accumulated. During this Season, the most dedicated will be able to obtain the Cobra, this year’s key prize. Once you’ve completed all three Chapters, you’ll become able to get crew members, 3D styles, and great goodies (such as bonds) for excess Battle Pass Points. Don’t forget to spend them all before August 31, when Season VIII ends.[/quote]

Earning Battle Pass Points

As it always goes, you need Battle Pass Points to claim the goodies. During Season VIII, you can earn them in Random Battles and by completing Daily Missions. (Keep in mind that Points awarded for Daily Missions are given even after you reach a vehicle’s Point Limit.) The Core Vehicles of Season VIII—the E 100, the Object 430U, and the STB-1 — have extended Limits for maximum Points.

The Story

THE ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER of Battle Pass Season VIII left our main characters as they were preparing to battle for the Standard Template Construct on the desolate world of Tahnicus Mundi in the light of the twin suns of the Hursprari system. To be most precise, the millennia-old relic containing long-lost advanced technology is coveted by the Ultramarines and their former brothers from the Death Guard. The Orks are in for a fight—and for some scrap.

So what happened to the commanders after the battle? Who ultimately prevailed? And what is the true Ork way of opening reinforced blast doors?

Upon entering the atmosphere of Tahnicus Mundi, we came under heavy Xenos fire but were able to land. No losses were reported.

We swiftly moved towards the projected location of the STC in a Spearhead formation, meeting some resistance from the Orks.

Our task was eased: The Xenos had already engaged the traitorous Space Marines, who arrived to claim the STC for their own nefarious purposes.

Driven by either madness or mere spite, the traitors’ commander challenged us over the comms. This allowed us to spot their main forces and avoid falling into the trap set by the Death Guard.

A surprise attack by the Xenos was also a factor, turning our confrontation into a three-way battle. Its course was quite… disorderly.

The entire engagement turned out to be a gauntlet of sorts. But we are the Ultramarines, and we are prepared to overcome.

The Bundles

Over the course of Battle Pass Season VIII, numerous themed bundles will be available in the in-game Store. Among these, we would like to highlight one featuring the devout Natalestra Aspais of Adepta Sororitas as a crew member and the awesome-looking Ignis Purgatio 3D style for the Bat.-Châtillon 25 t .

Join the fray and fight like the Ultramarines, Commanders!

