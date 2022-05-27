Monthly Update March 2022

Welcome to the monthly update of Velvet Guard Remastered!

This month I've been mostly working on making music for the game, or rather, learning how to make game music. It's not as easy as it sounds, so I expect that it will take some time before I can deliver something that sounds alright.

Besides that, I've redone the ability system in the game. You now have a set number of bullets you can pick up. If you have activated ability pickups, there will spawn different kinds of special bullets on the map.



This is all part of the new game rule system, so you no longer choose an ability in the player select menu but instead choose what type of modifiers all players will have.



If you want to try out these new changes, you can change to the beta build of the game.

All you have to do is right click the game in the steam library and choose Properties > Betas and then in the dropdown menu click "beta - An unstable beta version".