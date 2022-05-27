Update v2022.2.5.26h - The new game mode - Challenger

Hello everyone,

finally the time has come - after spending many hours testing and now being satisfied with the balance, I can release the next update with a clear conscience.

Now that all the core elements for the new game mode are implemented, I can expand the mode in small steps. I would like to release a small upgrade every 2 weeks or so. Then I can react faster to the ideas and suggestions from the community.

Before I start with the details, however, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped me test the new content.

I would also like to thank all those who have made the game better. As a thank you, I will immortalise all the helpers in the form of Easter Eggs. I'm thinking of bosses or items dedicated to the helpers. You will recognise it as soon as you come across such content ;)

So now to the contents of the update and the insight into the new game mode

Challenger Mode

What is this mode about?

Above all, the new mode brings much more variety into the game. You no longer choose a map, but one is selected from a random pool of maps. All waves are then automatically generated on the map depending on the current wave and stage. This makes every map feel different with every run. The randomly falling items do the rest to make each run unique. After completing a map, you receive a reward in the form of gold and items. With the gold, you can buy more items from a merchant. In addition, the stage level is now increased by 1. The goal of the mode is to complete as many stages as possible.

Then you can choose the further path of the run. In the first version, there are two paths to choose from, which will be expanded with further content in the coming weeks.

The Kings Dungeon



Patch-Notes v2022.2.5.26h

Challenger mode has been added

Added the map "The Kings Dungeon", which was first created exclusively for the Challenge Mode

Fixed a bug when an ability cast on a tower did not hit the tower. Causing the selection effect to last until the next selection.

Added a confirmation prompt for the following functions

Leaving the game (menu & ingame)

Returning to the main menu from a map

Opening the Discord server

Opening the Steam community hub

Restarting the map (pause menu)

The unit "Toon Ghost Blue" has been added

The Loot System has been added to the game. This means that creeps can now drop items.

New items have been added.

Spellpower was added to the game. Spellpower increases the effect of abilities. The strength of the effect is determined by the coefficients in the respective ability.

In the standard singeplayer, you can now use the "Next Map" button to jump directly to the next map without having to take a diversion via the main menu

Config

There are now three saves (Preparation for Steam Cloud)

The configuration in the settings (like resolution, graphic quality, etc...)

The data for the normal single player

The data for the challenger mode

The settings for the sound are now adjusted again directly when they are changed in order to increase usability.

Items & Inventory

The inventory was slightly changed in size. It has also been expanded by 8 more artefact slots.

Items that are usable can now trigger sound effects when they are used.

UI & Tooltips

Resources now have their own tooltips when you move the mouse over them.

When leveling up, a notification is now displayed showing the level reached. You can also click on the notification to go directly to the talent window.

The tooltip of abilities now shows the modifiers for the current wave and the coefficient for spellpower.

The tooltip of items has been revised again. Among other things, the quality of the item is now displayed.

The tooltips of the items now contain the quality color of the item in the title of the tooltip

Balance

Nymph Fairy Purple has been weakened.

damage from 5 to 4

crystal gain for kill from 1 to 2

attackspeed from 2.25 to 2.5 attacks per second

The level 1 upgrades for the Crossbow Tower as well as for the Arcane Tower are now directly available (previously 5 talents had to be assigned)

The ability "Ring of Meditation" now additionally starts the next wave when used

Bugs

Fixed a bug where towers could be pulled from the action bar and were no longer available.

Fixed a bug where items that should have been destroyed after the scene were still saved.

Fixed a bug where the XP bar tooltip was showing progress from normal single player in Challange mode.

The tooltip for the time now shows the correct values

Have a nice weekend,

Sascha