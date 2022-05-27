Pinkumom getting mad and no one can do anything about it.

Pinkumom

We always wanted to make Pinkumom stronger, giving her the unpredictability of a mother protecting her offspring. In this update she finally received the deserved behaviour pattern. Prepare, because now Pinkumom will be invincible! Say goodbye to the days where you could eliminate her simply with one jump on her head.

Even if you don't plan to attack her, be careful! Pinkumom is triggered already when you're coming close to her.

Signs

With this update we also wanted to make the start easier for new players. Now there are 2 new help signs adding to the Slide-Sign, which is already appearing in level 3.

Level 1:

Correct direction sign: This sign explains how to gain better control over Chubby when you want jump accurately.

Level 2:

High jump sign: One of the most important features to master difficult situations.

We hope this will help all players to enjoy Mission in Snowdriftland even more, but don't forget:

DON'T MESS WITH PINKUMOM!