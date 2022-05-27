development update #109

Hello everyone,

This week's new build is mostly a bug fix extravaganza. A good number of non-critical bugs were pointed out to us on the forums and we found some others in the course of play-testing which we were able to fix as well.

The most interesting bug fixes and a few tweaks are as follows:

Fry transforming into juveniles and juveniles transforming into adults did not consistently work properly.

Strange aging problems of fry and juveniles.

During breeding there were situations where the offspring of fish pairs would not properly choose at random which parent variant and gender to be.

Fry were swimming around way too fast.

Aggressive and semi-aggressive parents would eat their own fry after being only a little bit hungry.

More tweaks to pathfinding, specifically figuring if there is an unobstructed straight line between a fish and target and deciding if the algorithm even needs to be run.

Pausing the game would deselect everything.

Fish can now breed even if they are very stressed.(in later updates this will affect the viability of any resulting eggs)

Adjustments to the physics collider for the banana food item. It was too small before and caused it to jump around too much on the water's surface.

The aquarium volume need in the fish selection UI was not updating properly.

We added a new reef rock:



This is the first of a few variations of reef rock that we will be adding. This is in preparation for adding more reef/marine species and decorations in the near future. This will of course include coral which we hope to start adding in summer if all goes well.

A new example aquarium has been added called "Angel Delight".

This has been a little bit of an "odds and ends" update. There are lots of other bigger things we are working on that need a bit more time but hopefully a lot of very cool and interesting things should be coming to the game during summer.

I am taking a little break for nineteen days starting from Wednesday the 1st of June. I am going on a little low budget camping expedition into the Scandinavian wilderness where the bears and wolves are apparently even more shy than I am. If any of you happen to be in the general Scandinavian area and come across someone wearing a Fishery t-shirt while painting watercolours of trees then do say hello. It will be good to have a little break and clear my brain before starting the next batch of updates.

My illustrious colleague will not be taking vacation at the same time and will be painting some new fish variations which will be put into a new build as soon as I am back.

As usual we wish you all a very good weekend and a splendid start to next week.

The Fishery Team