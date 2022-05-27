PATCH 0.22.05.27

Full Patch Log for 0.22.05.27

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Added New Item Roller Door Motor - these require power to function.

• Roller Door opening speeds have been adjusted, normal speed now requires a Powered Motor.

• Fixed Item addon placement snapping.

• Fixed repairing using more than 1 kit if used from the right click menu.

• Fixed NPCs not respawning due to be destroyed by falling out of bounds.

• Fixed when picking up a Wall Torch Holder it not returning the torch before being picked up.

• Generator fuel burn time has been doubled.

• Added Steam Generators to Rise Island Map - these take coal as a fuel source with a burn time of 10 min per 1 coal.

• Searchable Skip Bins added to Rise Island Map - these can be searched for sand, gravel, clay and coal.

• Fixed incorrect barn surface Sound Effects.

• Translations updated.

• In-game item wiki has been added - you can now access this item wiki via the in-game menu.

Prior Released Hotfixes

• Fixed locks not being able to be placed on roller doors.

• Fixed Gears missing from loot tables.

• Fixed roller door missing craft materials on craft list.

• Fixed water bottles missing from cookers allowed list of items.

• Fixed bota bags missing from water collectors allowed list of items.

• Surveillance camera model updated.

In-Game Item Wiki



Steam Generator



Please be aware game updates will be smaller leading up to the games switch to UE5 due to some of my time now being spent on getting the game functional on the new engine.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.