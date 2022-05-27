Snowlogue gets all the details from the full version

Share · View all patches · Build 8822129 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Here are the most important changes and additions to Mission in Snowdriftland - Snowlogue:

In-game:

Improved controls of Chubby

Optimized level design

Optimized engine and physics

New behaviour for Pinkumom: invincible and triggered when Chubby is coming close

2 new help signs in level 1 and 2, giving hints for better control

Alternate background graphics (level 3)

At the end of each level you will unlock an artefact

Map:

Access to the base, where you can see an overview of rescued artefacts

Updated map graphic

Menu:

Adaptation of keyart (from full version)

Overview of full version content

With this changes Snowlogue now is as close to the full version as possible (except access to full levels). Enjoy!

Please note: In case something seems to be not working or looking wrong, reset the game from the options menu.