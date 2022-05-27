 Skip to content

Mission in Snowdriftland - Snowlogue update for 27 May 2022

Snowlogue gets all the details from the full version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the most important changes and additions to Mission in Snowdriftland - Snowlogue:

In-game:
  • Improved controls of Chubby
  • Optimized level design
  • Optimized engine and physics
  • New behaviour for Pinkumom: invincible and triggered when Chubby is coming close
  • 2 new help signs in level 1 and 2, giving hints for better control
  • Alternate background graphics (level 3)
  • At the end of each level you will unlock an artefact
Map:
  • Access to the base, where you can see an overview of rescued artefacts
  • Updated map graphic
  • Adaptation of keyart (from full version)
  • Overview of full version content

With this changes Snowlogue now is as close to the full version as possible (except access to full levels). Enjoy!

Please note: In case something seems to be not working or looking wrong, reset the game from the options menu.

