Snowlogue gets all the details from the full version

Here are the most important changes and additions to Mission in Snowdriftland - Snowlogue:
In-game:
- Improved controls of Chubby
- Optimized level design
- Optimized engine and physics
- New behaviour for Pinkumom: invincible and triggered when Chubby is coming close
- 2 new help signs in level 1 and 2, giving hints for better control
- Alternate background graphics (level 3)
- At the end of each level you will unlock an artefact
Map:
- Access to the base, where you can see an overview of rescued artefacts
- Updated map graphic
Menu:
- Adaptation of keyart (from full version)
- Overview of full version content
With this changes Snowlogue now is as close to the full version as possible (except access to full levels). Enjoy!
Please note: In case something seems to be not working or looking wrong, reset the game from the options menu.
Changed files in this update