1.0.5.930 is OUT!! New Feature : EFFECT GROUPING!

Build 8822105 · Last edited 27 May 2022

With this version we've added new features to PixageFX that allow you to create even more complex effects.

You can now change the INPUT image of any effect. The workflow, which previously worked only in a top-down order, now allows you to select a different INPUT Source at any step.

We've also added a new effect to support this workflow: CLONE

With Clone; you can blend an INPUT image with a different image at any step.

You can also group your effects with the new Grouping feature. You can change the order as a group.

We've added an automatic numbering to the EFFECT CAPTION if you add another one of the same effect you've added.