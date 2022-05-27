WEEKLY RELEASE 0.21

2022-05-27 - Fourth content release for early access

We are releasing a new chapter with this weekly update, a trip back to the sewers, this time it's not about finding a way through for the heroes, but a way through for all of Repentance.

You will find the beginnings of short stories in certain chapters, I will leave it to you to figure out which.

Unfortunately this release will reset your saved progress :(

Expect to see more chapters released next Friday.

NEW

"Elle's rituals", quotes on the menu screen talking about our kickstarter backers in a cool way

Chapter six: Route through the Sewers

Angry Wraith event in Chapter: Will to Power

CHANGE

Replaced the cutscene preceding chapter two, it is really nice :)

Background music now reacts to low hope

Comic book page layout now adapts to number of facets

Adapted the chapter overview so that it now only shows nine chapters

BUGFIX