WEEKLY RELEASE 0.21

2022-05-27 - Fourth content release for early access
We are releasing a new chapter with this weekly update, a trip back to the sewers, this time it's not about finding a way through for the heroes, but a way through for all of Repentance.
You will find the beginnings of short stories in certain chapters, I will leave it to you to figure out which.
Unfortunately this release will reset your saved progress :(
Expect to see more chapters released next Friday.
NEW
- "Elle's rituals", quotes on the menu screen talking about our kickstarter backers in a cool way
- Chapter six: Route through the Sewers
- Angry Wraith event in Chapter: Will to Power
CHANGE
- Replaced the cutscene preceding chapter two, it is really nice :)
- Background music now reacts to low hope
- Comic book page layout now adapts to number of facets
- Adapted the chapter overview so that it now only shows nine chapters
BUGFIX
- Negative offense on character facets is no longer possible
- Some events did not have sound effects or ambience
- Facet stats only apply when event response allows it, but introduced in the last release
- When a response was clicked the game would sometimes not allow facets time to return
Changed files in this update