Coldage update for 27 May 2022

WEEKLY RELEASE 0.21

27 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-05-27 - Fourth content release for early access

We are releasing a new chapter with this weekly update, a trip back to the sewers, this time it's not about finding a way through for the heroes, but a way through for all of Repentance.
You will find the beginnings of short stories in certain chapters, I will leave it to you to figure out which.

Unfortunately this release will reset your saved progress :(

Expect to see more chapters released next Friday.

NEW

  • "Elle's rituals", quotes on the menu screen talking about our kickstarter backers in a cool way
  • Chapter six: Route through the Sewers
  • Angry Wraith event in Chapter: Will to Power

CHANGE

  • Replaced the cutscene preceding chapter two, it is really nice :)
  • Background music now reacts to low hope
  • Comic book page layout now adapts to number of facets
  • Adapted the chapter overview so that it now only shows nine chapters

BUGFIX

  • Negative offense on character facets is no longer possible
  • Some events did not have sound effects or ambience
  • Facet stats only apply when event response allows it, but introduced in the last release
  • When a response was clicked the game would sometimes not allow facets time to return
