Terrene 2.0 is finally here!

It is finally here! We have been working for over a year on tons of new features and content. This is the biggest update yet. We are so hyped to bring you the following new features.

**This update is massive and will require a new save file.



Now you can access a solar system map from the orbiter. Traveling to a different planet uses Dylixia crystals. The further away the plant is from you, the more Dylixia it will require to travel. Now travel to and from planets easily. Completing a planet only requires you to collect Bio Matter and hand deliver it to the Orbiter. There are more than a billion different randomized planet in the game. The further you get from the starting planet, the more difficult the world become.



We loved Terrene 1.2, but wanted it to be a bit more randomized. We have completely updated the planet generation. Now you can find pockets of dirt, stone and hard stone anywhere. It is not tied to depth now. This allowed us to make planet differ even more. We reworked the cave generation too and now have added more open arears and cave to explore. Additional POIs and areas can be discovered.



Terrene now has a true mission system. Grab a mission from RoboDork in the Orbiter and set out onto the planet. There are many different mission types that include killing a certain enemy or collect a certain item. Assign an active mission for it to appear in your hud. Return to RoboDork to complete your mission for a reward.



We have completely redone the inventory. Now you can collect items, use items, transfer items to your ship and drop items. This also means that when you die, all your inventory will drop as separate items. You must return to your items in 10 minutes or they will despawn. You can easily use consumables and buffs making gameplay much more interactive. The game really needed a true inventory system, and now it has one.



We have implemented randomized guns into Terrene. Now, find random guns around the world. Each gun has a randomized stats system for bullet distance, bullet bounce, bullet speed, bullet amount and bullet type. So many combinations. So many guns. The gun will appear on the player now and aim with the mouse/controller. Each gun will look and act differently. Guns have a condition now so you will need to collect repair kits to repair your favorites. Ammo has been updated to clips. One type of ammo for all player guns. The pistol can be upgraded by finding chips and having them consume one inventory slot. Upgrade firing speed, bullet amount and more with pistol chips. These feature adds an amazing amount of diversity to game play.



Now that Terrene has a proper inventory system, we have added multiple different consumables and buffs that the player can find and carry. Overstock can be stored in the ship inventory. Consumables will allow the player to instantly heal, instantly fill oxygen and more. Buffs are timed and give the player a special ability like no battery usage or faster firing rate. The rest you can find and discover on your own.



A new, strange and unusual world has been added to the game. Discover the Glitch World and make your way to a new boss battle. Complete with new music tracks.



Labyrinths are no longer found on each planet, but when you do find one, there will be many different art styles to them. Different foliage and ruble is also added to the labyrinths. There is now a new mini-boss in the Labyrinths.

This should help create more unique experience on different planets.



The orbiter comes equipped with a heavy duty, state of the art, trash compactor. You will find trash laying about the planets you explore. Compact that trash in to diamonds so you can buy that next amazing upgrade.

There are many other things we have added to this build. Please see the full list of features below...

Features List:

Solar System Map

Travel to and from Planets from the Orbiter using Dylixia crystals

Planet generation overhaul

Missions system

Inventory system overhaul

Randomized guns with random gun textures

Gun repairing

Additional enemy types

Abandoned Space Station Mini-boss

Labyrinth art overhaul (multiple types of labyrinths)

Labyrinth Mini-bosses

Visual Guns on Player

Individual items dropped upon death. 10 min timer to get your stuff back.

More blood effect when player gets hit

The Glitch (Shrines, Key, Portals, World, Boss)

Chips for Pistol Upgrading

Consumable Items and Buffs

Trash compactor to process trash found around the solar system

Jump when Jet Pack is out of power

6 additional player skins

Flufy Hat Co. hats for the player to wear

Additional structures added to the world

Traveling merchant

8 additional music tracks

Music and Sound Effect menu controls

Additional Steam achievements added

Bugs/QOL:

flashlight turns on a bit sooner (was a little too dark)

flashlight turns on at night now

Atom boss will no longer spawn close to the edge of the world

It has been an honor to see our game with a player base and some absolutely legend play-times. This alone has kept us motivated to keep adding to the world of Terrene. We have a passion for the game and we hope that it shows in this new build. "More to do" was the moto of this 2.0 build and I think we achieved what we set out to do.

As always, thank you for being here and playing our game. If you have a bug or an idea for a future build, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Discord: https://discord.gg/GV9unF3Sw3

JustWall Twitter: https://twitter.com/JustWallGames

WireHead Twitter: https://twitter.com/alWirehead

Life is Short = Be Creative