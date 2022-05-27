Patch 1.4 Week #2 (big patches)

Share · View all patches · Build 8821984 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 13:46:20 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to those who provided feedback for our early release. Some changes that will make a big difference:

Found and eliminated an overly complex process that was causing long load times. Fast, now.

Greatly improved PC Player UX of Waste Ninja

ESC now pauses the game (on PC) and allows you to exit or use the side-of-screen functions

Active world participation now earns you Neurons. Spend time with us and we'll spend Neurons on you!

Only thing which is now a known bug is webcam capture for Avatar Creation. Still awaiting a response from Ready Player Me.

Hope you enjoy the updates. Stop looking for Plan B (there isn't one!).