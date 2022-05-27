 Skip to content

PlanetA update for 27 May 2022

Patch 1.4 Week #2 (big patches)

Patch 1.4 Week #2 · Build 8821984

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to those who provided feedback for our early release. Some changes that will make a big difference:

  • Found and eliminated an overly complex process that was causing long load times. Fast, now.

  • Greatly improved PC Player UX of Waste Ninja

  • ESC now pauses the game (on PC) and allows you to exit or use the side-of-screen functions

  • Active world participation now earns you Neurons. Spend time with us and we'll spend Neurons on you!

Only thing which is now a known bug is webcam capture for Avatar Creation. Still awaiting a response from Ready Player Me.

Hope you enjoy the updates. Stop looking for Plan B (there isn't one!).

  • Planet A dev-team
