Patch 1.4 Week #2 (big patches)

Thanks to those who provided feedback for our early release. Some changes that will make a big difference:
-
Found and eliminated an overly complex process that was causing long load times. Fast, now.
-
Greatly improved PC Player UX of Waste Ninja
-
ESC now pauses the game (on PC) and allows you to exit or use the side-of-screen functions
-
Active world participation now earns you Neurons. Spend time with us and we'll spend Neurons on you!
Only thing which is now a known bug is webcam capture for Avatar Creation. Still awaiting a response from Ready Player Me.
Hope you enjoy the updates. Stop looking for Plan B (there isn't one!).
- Planet A dev-team
Changed files in this update