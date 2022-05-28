Patch V.0.4.41: New improvements and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8821968 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 02:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello there, brothers and sisters:

We're happy to announce the release of a new content, optimization & bug fixing patch, now available for everyone in the Default branch. Without further ado, here’s the full list of changes you’ll find in Immortal Life v.0.4.41:

New Content

The Dragon Boat Festival is coming up (June 3rd)! We hope you’re willing to get your hands dirty in the kitchen, because Li Mengqing will teach you to prepare Zongzi to celebrate this special day. You'll receive it after the Grain Buds period in a Paper Crane.

In gratitude for building the Qiongzhen Pavilion, Ji Yaohua will hand you a tool called ‘Shennong Scythe’. With this artifact, you could quickly collect crops.

You can now use a new type of Irriwell to water a 5x5 patch of soil.

A brand-new watering system that works automatically 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And the best part is, it doesn’t consume your MP — thank Wei Hong later! We also adjust the size of the watering equipment, so they won’t block your sight for checking the field.

The Air-Drying Rack is ready for you, with new quests and new cooking recipes on the way. Please don’t play the kitchen mini-game with the new cooking recipe yet, it would crash the game.

A new tag for Monsters was added to the Collection Manual.

You can now customize some of the key bindings in the Settings menu.

Bug Fixed

Fixed a bug in the UI of the R & D Facility Menu.

Fixed a bug that showed up with the wrong quality of Ice Bean seed.

Fixed a bug that makes the Buff icon disappear when you quit the Decor mode.

Fixed a bug that makes the Wind Seeding spell crash the game.

Fixed a bug that makes the game crash when you put Furniture into your bag.

Fixed a bug that could crash the game when you enter a new Solar Term.

Fixed a bug that makes Main Hall can’t show up properly in the Building Menu.

Improvement based on players’ feedback

When expanding the warehouse, you should get a new page for storage instead of 16 cells. You could expand the warehouse up to 30 pages of storage space after this update. (If you already expand the warehouse, the extra storage space would be added to your account automatically.)

We’ve introduced a new Pop-up Tooltip window in the Warehouse expanding menu.

We’ve changed how Paper Crane messages are sort out in the game. Now, the latest “message” will show up at the top.

New item added for R & D Facility: Raining Petals Wall (1*1).

Now it will be easier for finding rare items like the Wood Ear.

The buffs you get through food will have better and longer-lasting effects.

You can now modify the order of your tools in the Character menu.

We introduced a pop-up window to let you know which item you are looking at in the Gift-presenting menu.

We adjusted the attack range for both normal attack and battle spells.

We have introduced new sound effects for some monsters.

Optimization

Yow you will be able to see and rotate the 3D models of all items unlocked in your Collection Manual.

A collection for Manuals and the Filter feature have been added to the game too!

When getting a Fish specimen, you will now know how many of them you already have.

Facial expressions have been improved.

That’s all on our side for now! We’ll be back very soon with new changes based on your valuable feedback and much more. Also, remember the game will receive a very important Major Update in June.

If there’s any bug fix or feature you miss, don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments section. Also, you can join 2P Games Discord server and leave your questions and suggestions there! We’ll be happy to read them.

Have a great weekend in the Misty Valley,

YiFang Studios & 2P Games