Pwned Automation Update

Hey guys, so It's been a while

GROW FIELD AUTOMATION

ːws_peaceː Grow field smart monitor upgrades (available via the Lab's Pimp It app) will serve as control terminals for the multipurpose "Cannabine" harvesters as well as display main grow stats.

ːws_peaceː The Cannabine harvesters can be purchased from the "Tools N S**T" section of the Dope Market. After being added to a grow field, the Cannabine will perform all the outdoor weed farming tasks for you.

ːws_peaceː While the field upgrades will last forever, the harvesters will degrade over time, just like the setup components, and will need to be replaced eventually.

ːws_peaceː The workstations have been fully linked with the production devices and will allow you to control multiple devices at once.

ːws_peaceː You'll be able to add supplies, start production, and collect the final product from all the devices placed on a workstation in just a few clicks.

ːws_peaceː The multi-device control feature will only work with the devices of the same type, so if you put two auto-rollers and one auto-packer on the same workstation, the packer will be ignored.

PWNED LIFE

ːws_peaceː After a week-long soft launch, the PWNED SHOP is officially open for business!

ːws_peaceː When trying to sell your crap, you'll be able to haggle for better prices than in the Dump It app.

ːws_peaceː The used items sold at the Pwned Shop will also be cheaper and sometimes even show up before they get unlocked on the Dope Market. They will be restocked periodically so make sure to swing by daily (game time) for the latest deals.

ːws_peaceː You'll also be able to buy rare items made by some of our community members and sell obscure but valuable crap found around the map as soon as next week.