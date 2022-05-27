We're out of early access, but watch out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8821963 · Last edited 27 May 2022 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This game is made by an indie, just downloading it already helps a lot, and if you leave a review, even more so!

Our game may contain bugs, but if you notify us, it will be fixed as soon as possible.

And yes, we know that it is a complicated game, we have improved the gameplay a bit and lowered the difficulty, but not completely.

The game has a low price, adapted to the general public, but also includes future chapters that we will do! with different characters.

Greetings from Kanashi Studio.