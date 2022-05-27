 Skip to content

Yakyosho update for 27 May 2022

We're out of early access, but watch out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is made by an indie, just downloading it already helps a lot, and if you leave a review, even more so!

Our game may contain bugs, but if you notify us, it will be fixed as soon as possible.

And yes, we know that it is a complicated game, we have improved the gameplay a bit and lowered the difficulty, but not completely.

The game has a low price, adapted to the general public, but also includes future chapters that we will do! with different characters.

Greetings from Kanashi Studio.

