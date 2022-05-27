 Skip to content

Egg Over It update for 27 May 2022

Steam Achievements

Share · View all patches · Build 8821904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Moving the egg is no easy task, so to spice things up a bit we've included some achievements in the new version of Egg Over It.

We've also added some new objects to the environment, tweaked the UI and fixed some minor bugs.

