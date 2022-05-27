Model Builder Patch 1.1.0

Hello fellow model builders! 👋
Significant changes are ahead of us!
This Model Builder patch adds two new features that were brought to our attention by you guys: repaint feature and a Masking Tape tool rework!
We've also managed to improve the UI elements, fixed a lot of bugs related to some quests (Finish Project button problem), and added a few accessibility features.
Read more about what has changed! 👇
NEW FEATURES!
REPAINT BUTTON
We’ve added an ability to repaint already finished models! Just take one of the models from your Display Shelve, click “Repaint" button and get creative!
NEW MASKING TAPE MECHANICS
We’ve also reworked the whole masking tape tool; right now you have 3 separate menus which can help you with masking exact and more detailed parts of the model:
- Added ability to invert masks placed on the model
- Added the ability to paint on a mask similar to using the paintbrush
- Added button to quickly remove all masks from the model
- Added ability to change the aspect ratio for mask shapes
- Added a new look for the masking tool interface
USER INTERFACE / SETTINGS
- Added ability to further increase airbrush, masks, and decals size parameter
- Added preview of brush tips and effects in the Shop app
- Added UI outline indicating that the search filter is active
- Improved long text display on UI
PERFORMANCE
- Added benchmark that chooses graphical settings adequate to detect hardware at the start of the game
- Added information about changing graphical settings above the recommended values
- Added information after benchmark if the hardware does not meet minimum requirements to run the game
- Exiting game with graphical preset Ultra, no longer changes it to High
GAMEPLAY
- Improved Astrocat and Hurricane position on evaluation screen in Career mode
- Tweaked difficulty level for special models in career mode
BUG FIXES
- Auto-cut mode can no longer affect sprue dragging from the storage
- Instructions no longer disappear after pressing Esc during the kit opening animation
- Element A8 during Hollywood calling quest, no longer gets stuck while using a cutting knife
- Elements can no longer get stuck on the workbench due to incorrect assembly with itself
- Favourite paints can no longer duplicate after adding them to the list on multiple open kits
- Finish button should no longer be inactive after finishing models in Career mode
- Fixed incorrect arrow on page 10 of the RMS Iceberg assembly manual
- Fixed issue with a paintbrush with size below 6 painting large area
- Fixed incorrect objective during HMS Prince quest
- The order of models in their selection screen is now the same after opening any model
- The game shouldn't encounter any more problems with saves that can't be made due to false low disk space detection
- Broken saves no longer cause other saves to not load
- Objectives in Hollywood calling quest can now be correctly completed
- Changing brushes size parameter in career mode no longer resets chosen tip
- Changing parameter in one tool no longer change parameters in others
- Choosing a different tool no longer changes the parameters of the previous tool
- Safety option now works correctly after starting career mode
- Joy hints at problems quest can no longer be finished prematurely without sending back the model
- Special manuals for certain quests in career mode are no longer available in other, unrelated quests
- Finally, someone new! quest can no longer be completed by just assembling the model
COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS
Thanks so much for sharing your creations and expressing your creativity. Every day we are blown away by the community support. Here is a selection of the best community creations from YouTube:
Model Builder #1 - Zaczynam sklejać modele 🚢 Gameplay PL by MrVIGO
Model Builder: Patrol Torpedo Boat Pt 109 by FallenTitanAndy
Model Builder เกมจำลองการต่อโมเดล - ชั่วโมงนี้พี่ขอ
GET MODEL BUILDER
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/
GET FREE EXPANSION PACK NO.1 DLC
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1970360/Model_Builder_Expansion_Pack_no1
KEEP IN TOUCH
Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.
Changed files in this update