Model Builder Patch 1.1.0

Hello fellow model builders! 👋

Significant changes are ahead of us!

This Model Builder patch adds two new features that were brought to our attention by you guys: repaint feature and a Masking Tape tool rework!

We've also managed to improve the UI elements, fixed a lot of bugs related to some quests (Finish Project button problem), and added a few accessibility features.

Read more about what has changed! 👇

NEW FEATURES!

REPAINT BUTTON

We’ve added an ability to repaint already finished models! Just take one of the models from your Display Shelve, click “Repaint" button and get creative!

NEW MASKING TAPE MECHANICS

We’ve also reworked the whole masking tape tool; right now you have 3 separate menus which can help you with masking exact and more detailed parts of the model:

Added ability to invert masks placed on the model

Added the ability to paint on a mask similar to using the paintbrush

Added button to quickly remove all masks from the model

Added ability to change the aspect ratio for mask shapes

Added a new look for the masking tool interface

USER INTERFACE / SETTINGS

Added ability to further increase airbrush, masks, and decals size parameter

Added preview of brush tips and effects in the Shop app

Added UI outline indicating that the search filter is active

Improved long text display on UI

PERFORMANCE

Added benchmark that chooses graphical settings adequate to detect hardware at the start of the game

Added information about changing graphical settings above the recommended values

Added information after benchmark if the hardware does not meet minimum requirements to run the game

Exiting game with graphical preset Ultra, no longer changes it to High

GAMEPLAY

Improved Astrocat and Hurricane position on evaluation screen in Career mode

Tweaked difficulty level for special models in career mode

BUG FIXES

Auto-cut mode can no longer affect sprue dragging from the storage

Instructions no longer disappear after pressing Esc during the kit opening animation

Element A8 during Hollywood calling quest, no longer gets stuck while using a cutting knife

Elements can no longer get stuck on the workbench due to incorrect assembly with itself

Favourite paints can no longer duplicate after adding them to the list on multiple open kits

Finish button should no longer be inactive after finishing models in Career mode

Fixed incorrect arrow on page 10 of the RMS Iceberg assembly manual

Fixed issue with a paintbrush with size below 6 painting large area

Fixed incorrect objective during HMS Prince quest

The order of models in their selection screen is now the same after opening any model

The game shouldn't encounter any more problems with saves that can't be made due to false low disk space detection

Broken saves no longer cause other saves to not load

Objectives in Hollywood calling quest can now be correctly completed

Changing brushes size parameter in career mode no longer resets chosen tip

Changing parameter in one tool no longer change parameters in others

Choosing a different tool no longer changes the parameters of the previous tool

Safety option now works correctly after starting career mode

Joy hints at problems quest can no longer be finished prematurely without sending back the model

Special manuals for certain quests in career mode are no longer available in other, unrelated quests

Finally, someone new! quest can no longer be completed by just assembling the model

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Thanks so much for sharing your creations and expressing your creativity. Every day we are blown away by the community support. Here is a selection of the best community creations from YouTube:

Model Builder #1 - Zaczynam sklejać modele 🚢 Gameplay PL by MrVIGO

Model Builder: Patrol Torpedo Boat Pt 109 by FallenTitanAndy

Model Builder เกมจำลองการต่อโมเดล - ชั่วโมงนี้พี่ขอ

