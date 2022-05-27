Major update: the thing you've been asking for

Dear Designers.

As we approach the end of May, we've decided to give you something you've been asking us for A LOT. Really. So many private messages, so many Discord comments, so many reviews... We knew that it had to be added to the game. And today - here it is.

Choose your favorite color

We've checked what the Internet says about various colors of fish, we've talked about them with our consultant (mentioned in the credits of the game), and we got to work. Today we give you its juiciest fruit - 70 new colors of the fish species present in the game. Those of them that had more color variations in real life got more colorful in our game as well.

For example, you can now have 8 different variations of Siamese Fighting fish, 4 different ones of Rainbow Shark, 7 of Endler's Guppy, 13 of Discus, 7 of Swordtail... and many more!

Enjoy! Your tanks will quickly become way more colorful now :)

Is that all? NO!

Of course, we have something more for you. In May, there are two new things: a plant called Hygrophila Pinnatifida (Dwarf Hygrophila) and a heater - Heating Aqua 02. We're hoping you will enjoy both a lot :)

What's coming next?

If you haven't heard yet, we're preparing for the first Aquarium Designer's DLC launch this Summer! We can't wait to share whole new content with you! Make sure to add the saltwater DLC to your wishlist - this will allow you to be the first to know if we decide to run any playtests or beta tests before the launch.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750/Aquarium_Designer__Sea_Life/

We're also working on the next updates. In the upcoming months, you're gonna get some new functionalities you've been asking for, as well as more quests based on the items added to the game since it launched. We hope that you will be satisfied with everything that is coming. That being said, we also keep working on improving the animations. Keep your fins crossed!

Just keep swimming,

Aquarium Designer team